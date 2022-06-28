Previous
No Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2614

No Sunset Tonight!

Thought there might be a nice sunset, but that thunder head settled in and totally blocked the sun. At least there was a little light coming out from the sides of the clouds to have a little color.
28th June 2022

Rick

Milanie ace
Made a real interesting cloud shot though, particularly on black
June 29th, 2022  
