Photo 2620
Sunset at One of My Other Spots!
Well, once again, the clouds came up and got right in front of the sunset. Wasn't bad, but just didn't bring much color. Fortunately, the fireworks right after this was quite a show.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th July 2022 8:22pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
