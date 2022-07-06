Sign up
Photo 2622
Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset!
The skies lit up pretty well again tonight. More off to the left, you could see the rain showers coming down. Very hot and muggy night.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Two in a row - you're on a roll. Beautiful sky and silhouettes
July 7th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wow... lucky you! What a spot!
July 7th, 2022
