Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset! by rickster549
Back to My Usual Spot for Sunset!

The skies lit up pretty well again tonight. More off to the left, you could see the rain showers coming down. Very hot and muggy night.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Milanie ace
Two in a row - you're on a roll. Beautiful sky and silhouettes
July 7th, 2022  
KWind ace
Wow... lucky you! What a spot!
July 7th, 2022  
