Photo 2626
Wow, It Lit Up Tonight!
Sure wasn't expecting this tonight, but as usual, glad I went down. The sun went down without much color, and then it happened. It just got redder and redder. Was absolutely beautiful.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2022 8:35pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
