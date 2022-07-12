Previous
Tonight's Sunset From One of My Other Spots! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset From One of My Other Spots!

Played golf this afternoon, so was too late to get back to my usual spot, so was able to stop at one of my other spots. It didn't light up much tonight, but did like the way the clouds were drifting through.
12th July 2022

Rick

rickster549
