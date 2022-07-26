Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2642
No Sun Tonight!
Just rain, as you can see coming down out there. There was just a patch of red just to the right of center, but that was all that was seen tonight. Fortunately, the rain was going across and not coming at us.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th July 2022 8:18pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Barb
ace
This is beautiful!
July 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 27th, 2022
