No Sun Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2642

No Sun Tonight!

Just rain, as you can see coming down out there. There was just a patch of red just to the right of center, but that was all that was seen tonight. Fortunately, the rain was going across and not coming at us.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Rick

@rickster549
Barb ace
This is beautiful!
July 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 27th, 2022  
