Tonight's Sunset Through the Pouring Rain!

Went down for sunset and wouldn't you know it. We did get rain down there tonight. Fortunately, a couple of us ran down to the covering at the end of the pier and was able to stay dry then. Although, it got quite windy also, as you can see from the waves rolling in, but at least we could keep shooting as things changed. Good thing I had my plastic bag with me, as I got pretty wet running out to the end of the pier. Best on black if you have the time.