Another Cloudy Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2650

Another Cloudy Sunset!

The afternoon thunderstorms are continuing to move through and it is giving some very interesting sunsets. Not quite as much color as last night, but still turned out pretty nice.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
August 20th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous golden tones
August 20th, 2022  
Milanie ace
I just automatically put your postings up against black when I scroll down to them - this is another lovely one with the clouds, color, and silhouettes
August 20th, 2022  
