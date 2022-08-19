Sign up
Photo 2650
Another Cloudy Sunset!
The afternoon thunderstorms are continuing to move through and it is giving some very interesting sunsets. Not quite as much color as last night, but still turned out pretty nice.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
365
NIKON D750
19th August 2022 7:54pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
August 20th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Gorgeous golden tones
August 20th, 2022
Milanie
ace
I just automatically put your postings up against black when I scroll down to them - this is another lovely one with the clouds, color, and silhouettes
August 20th, 2022
