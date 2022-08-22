Previous
Tonight's Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2653

Tonight's Sunset!

Almost had the sun at sunset, but the lower clouds moved in and blocked it once again. Did get a little more color tonight so wasn't a total bust.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
I love the location you are able to use for your sunset shots - no matter what the sun does (or doesn't) the water and pier always create such a neat scene for the clouds.
August 23rd, 2022  
