Photo 2654
Well, No Sunset Tonight!
Walked down to the pier, and it had started sprinkling, so had to snap a couple of shots and get back to the car. Wasn't going to stay out there tonight with that line of thunderstorms coming our way.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd August 2022 7:29pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
So dramatic
August 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
The clouds nearly touch the water - it's terrific against black - that's some storm headed your way.
August 24th, 2022
