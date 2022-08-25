Previous
Sunset Got Totally Blocked Out Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2656

Sunset Got Totally Blocked Out Tonight!

But did get quite a bit of lightning across the river. If you enlarge this one, you should be able to see a bolt, just to the left of the pier.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Rick

Milanie ace
That's one of those cloud to ground ones that scare me! Nice capture of it.
August 26th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice blues
August 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 26th, 2022  
