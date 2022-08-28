Tonight's Rainy Sunset!

One of those afternoons where it was raining most of the evening, so wasn't really planning on going down, but when time came, just couldn't sit still, so had to go down. When I got there, had to take my umbrella and then got out to the end of the pier, which is covered, It was still raining and continued to rain, as I think you can see in the water, and then things started to change. Could just see one little opening across the river and as it was time for sunset, things started to really light up. Never would have thought I would see the colors like this pop out. So that's why I'm pretty much locked on going down, regardless of how the weather is.