Photo 2661
Last Shot of the Night!
The sun was down and there was a little break in the clouds so had a little light coming through. Tough tonight, as I was trying for the lightning on one side and sunset on this side. Best on black.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
When you enlarge this against black, that far shoreline is fabulous - such detail and clarity. I didn't really notice it until I enlarged it. Wonderful shot.
August 31st, 2022
