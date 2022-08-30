Previous
Last Shot of the Night! by rickster549
Photo 2661

Last Shot of the Night!

The sun was down and there was a little break in the clouds so had a little light coming through. Tough tonight, as I was trying for the lightning on one side and sunset on this side. Best on black.
30th August 2022

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie
When you enlarge this against black, that far shoreline is fabulous - such detail and clarity. I didn't really notice it until I enlarged it. Wonderful shot.
August 31st, 2022  
