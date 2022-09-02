Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2664
At Least the Light Moved Around a Little Bit Tonight!
Still heavy clouds covering the westerly direction. But at least some of the clouds opened up on the other side of the pier.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2022 8:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
Gorgeous!
September 3rd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So good, love the angle, curve of the pier and the sunset
September 3rd, 2022
*lynn
ace
creative composition ... beautiful light and color in the sky
September 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
