So Much for Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
So Much for Sunset Tonight!

But did have a pretty good show from the lightning. It always seemed like the bolts would come right after the shutter closed, but did manage to get this one while it was open. Best on black if you have the time.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
