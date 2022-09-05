Sign up
Photo 2667
Got a Little Color Tonight!
The weather finally broke this evening and a lot of the clouds had moved out. As you can see, there was that one cloud out there on the horizon, that moved in and did block out the sun as it went down. But at least it did give off a little color.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7653
photos
187
followers
52
following
Tags
sunsets-rick365
