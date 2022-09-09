Previous
Clouds on the Beach! by rickster549
Photo 2671

Clouds on the Beach!

Well, guess you can tell there was not a sunset tonight, but did get a nice cloudscape shot before leaving the beach. Rained all afternoon after we got home, so just didn't clear for sunset. Did go down, but no sun in sight.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Cathy
Powerful cloud formation!
September 10th, 2022  
