Photo 2672
Thought There Was Going to Be Some Color!
But this was about it. And this was quite a bit after the sun had gone down, so guess we were lucky, just to see this.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th September 2022 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
