Cloudy Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Cloudy Sunset Tonight!

The clouds moved away from the horizon just enough to let the light through and brought on some pretty nice color.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Love those clouds!
September 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line and sense of depth
September 17th, 2022  
