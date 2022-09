Probably the Last Sunset for a Couple of Days!

Not sure what this crazy storm is going to do, but most likely, it's going to be clouding up and by Wednesday, the rain will be starting. Just hope it changes course from what some of the projections are showing. But hopefully, by time it gets on our side of Fla, it will have slowed down and just has a lot of rain. BTW, if you look on the left side of the photo, you'll see a fish flying out of the water. Mullet.