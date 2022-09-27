Previous
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2689

Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight!

Went down with full clouds so wasn't expecting much tonight at all. There was one little opening out there that we saw the sun go down but just wasn't shining through. Then as the sun had set and gone below the horizon, things started lighting up. Just couldn't believe the colors that were coming out of the clouds. It's always amazing, the sunsets that we get when the storms are approaching or when they are leaving. I had even lowered my saturation on the camera, and this was still the colors that I was getting.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson ace
That’s amazing. Be safe. Tornadoes and lightning at my home.
September 28th, 2022  
