Previous
Next
Went Down For Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2691

Went Down For Sunset Tonight!

But it didn't happen. When I left the house, there wasn't hardly any wind, but when I got down on the pier, it would almost blow you down. Tried to take some shots, just holding the camera, but just couldn't hold it still enough, due to the winds. Finally got it on the tripod and was almost able to hold it steady. I felt like some of those reporters on TV while out in the middle of the storm. Not sure what the wind speed was, but it was somewhat difficult to even stand. You can see from the blur on the limbs, that they were really rocking. Fortunately, we had minimal damage in the town area, but unfortunately, like Danette has posted, the beaches and other inland area south of where I'm at, were hit really hard. So sorry for all of the people down in south Florida, and what they have had to go through. So glad it's over, at least for us. Unfortunately, the storm has moved off shore and is heading towards the Carolina coast.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
737% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Glad you are safe; you’ve really captured the wind here
September 30th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
That’s an eerie photo! Glad you are safe.
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise