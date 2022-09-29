Went Down For Sunset Tonight!

But it didn't happen. When I left the house, there wasn't hardly any wind, but when I got down on the pier, it would almost blow you down. Tried to take some shots, just holding the camera, but just couldn't hold it still enough, due to the winds. Finally got it on the tripod and was almost able to hold it steady. I felt like some of those reporters on TV while out in the middle of the storm. Not sure what the wind speed was, but it was somewhat difficult to even stand. You can see from the blur on the limbs, that they were really rocking. Fortunately, we had minimal damage in the town area, but unfortunately, like Danette has posted, the beaches and other inland area south of where I'm at, were hit really hard. So sorry for all of the people down in south Florida, and what they have had to go through. So glad it's over, at least for us. Unfortunately, the storm has moved off shore and is heading towards the Carolina coast.