Sunset With the Big Lens Tongiht! by rickster549
Photo 2700

Sunset With the Big Lens Tongiht!

Was waiting for the rocket launch tonight, so kept the big lens on. Things didn't change that much after the launch, so didn't miss too much as far as the sunset.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
A different looking sky - but just beautiful
October 9th, 2022  
