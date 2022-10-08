Sign up
Photo 2700
Sunset With the Big Lens Tongiht!
Was waiting for the rocket launch tonight, so kept the big lens on. Things didn't change that much after the launch, so didn't miss too much as far as the sunset.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
A different looking sky - but just beautiful
October 9th, 2022
