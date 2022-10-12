Sign up
Photo 2704
Cloudy Sunset Tonight!
But a little light did manage to come through for a little bit. Just didn't get a whole lot of color. Best on black if you have the time.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th October 2022 7:23pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Subtle colors can be very pretty
October 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
I love the softness and the way the lights show up against black. Really nice shot. I like looking at the different exposure times on your sunset shots.
October 13th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice long exposure for that smooth as glass look
October 13th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
October 13th, 2022
