Cloudy Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Cloudy Sunset Tonight!

But a little light did manage to come through for a little bit. Just didn't get a whole lot of color. Best on black if you have the time.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Subtle colors can be very pretty
October 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
I love the softness and the way the lights show up against black. Really nice shot. I like looking at the different exposure times on your sunset shots.
October 13th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice long exposure for that smooth as glass look
October 13th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
October 13th, 2022  
