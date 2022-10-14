Previous
Had to Stop for A Sunset Shot Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2706

Had to Stop for A Sunset Shot Tonight!

Was heading down to get set up for a Milky Way shot, but just couldn't pass up the sunset shot so stopped at one of my spots and got a few and then headed on down to the MW spot.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
The silhouetted trees really force your eyes to focus on that nice sunset
October 15th, 2022  
