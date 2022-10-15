Previous
Tonight's Double Exposure of Sunset! by rickster549
Tonight's Double Exposure of Sunset!

Had to try one of the double in camera exposures tonight. Looks like I've got some work to do on the shots to use.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Rick

Carole G ace
I like how it turned out. Its fun to try something different
October 16th, 2022  
