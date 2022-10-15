Sign up
Photo 2707
Tonight's Double Exposure of Sunset!
Had to try one of the double in camera exposures tonight. Looks like I've got some work to do on the shots to use.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7773
photos
186
followers
54
following
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2705
2654
2706
2655
2409
2707
2656
2410
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th October 2022 7:15pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Carole G
ace
I like how it turned out. Its fun to try something different
October 16th, 2022
