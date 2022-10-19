Previous
Another Milkyway Attempt! by rickster549
Photo 2711

Another Milkyway Attempt!

Totally clear skies tonight, so wasn't expecting much of a sunset, so had to go down and try for the Milkyway again.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Rick

Milanie ace
It surprises me how much of the milky way you can see with all the light and color from the surface - makes a very interesting combination
October 20th, 2022  
