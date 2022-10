One More Milky Way Shot From Tonight!

While we are having some clear skies, just can't resist going out and trying to get a few shots. Did go to my other spot, but it is still lit up quite a bit and there were people over on the right side trying to catch shrimp and had on bright headlamps, so I was really fighting the lights. And on another note, when your getting ready to go out, don't format your memory card to free up space, especially when you have your day's photo's on it. Ughhh!!!!