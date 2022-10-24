Sign up
Photo 2716
One More Milky Way!
Actually found a spot that I could get out of the traffic light for the Milky Way, but looks like I still have the light pollution on the horizon.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th October 2022 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
