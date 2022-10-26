Previous
Tonight's Sunset With the Clouds! by rickster549
Photo 2718

Tonight's Sunset With the Clouds!

The clouds were really blowing in tonight. Just thought there might be a lot more color, but just didn't happen. And off to the right, there were some pretty heavy rain showers coming down. Fortunately, they stayed away from the pier.
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Rick

@rickster549
Peter Dulis ace
Dramatic
October 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
This is so neat - so dramatic - against black - that I don't even miss your wonderful oranges.
October 27th, 2022  
