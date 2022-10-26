Sign up
Photo 2718
Tonight's Sunset With the Clouds!
The clouds were really blowing in tonight. Just thought there might be a lot more color, but just didn't happen. And off to the right, there were some pretty heavy rain showers coming down. Fortunately, they stayed away from the pier.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th October 2022 6:53pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Dramatic
October 27th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is so neat - so dramatic - against black - that I don't even miss your wonderful oranges.
October 27th, 2022
