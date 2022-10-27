Previous
Almost Got the Sun As It Went Between the Clouds! by rickster549
Almost Got the Sun As It Went Between the Clouds!

Probably the best part of sunset tonight. Didn't do a whole lot, even after it went on down. Think that lower cloud blocked out most of the light. Oh well!!!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
amyK ace
I like the bit of cloud crossing the sun and the glow on the clouds just above it.
October 28th, 2022  
