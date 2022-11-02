Previous
The Sunset Got Blocked By the Clouds! by rickster549
Thought the clouds might move on out of the way to let the sun shine through, but not so tonight. This was about as good as it got.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
John Falconer ace
It’ll be back. Nice shot.
November 3rd, 2022  
