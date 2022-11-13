Previous
Sunset With Sun Flare! by rickster549
Photo 2736

Sunset With Sun Flare!

Did see the sun tonight, but nothing much happened after it went down. Was surprised to see such a flare around the sun after putting in on the computer.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Rick

@rickster549
John Falconer ace
Love the flare. Great shot.
November 14th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice one
November 14th, 2022  
