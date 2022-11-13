Sign up
Photo 2736
Sunset With Sun Flare!
Did see the sun tonight, but nothing much happened after it went down. Was surprised to see such a flare around the sun after putting in on the computer.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7860
photos
186
followers
54
following
749% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th November 2022 5:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
John Falconer
ace
Love the flare. Great shot.
November 14th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice one
November 14th, 2022
