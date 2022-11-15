Previous
We Got Some Nice Colors Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2738

We Got Some Nice Colors Tonight!

The clouds finally moved on out of the way of the sun and it was giving off some really nice colors.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Rick

Milanie ace
Some real pretty ones tonight! - like the way it feels like it's spreading
November 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing colours both in the sky and on the water! Those clouds are magnificent too.
November 16th, 2022  
