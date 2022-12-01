Previous
Mostly Jet Trails Tonight for Sunset! by rickster549
Mostly Jet Trails Tonight for Sunset!

Not a whole lot of clouds tonight, but there was sure a lot of jet trails out there, which I guess works the same as clouds.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Those jet trails sure make for an interesting sky against that stunning orange/red sky color.
December 2nd, 2022  
