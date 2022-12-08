Previous
Most All of the Clouds Blew Away! by rickster549
Most All of the Clouds Blew Away!

When I left the house, the sky was covered with some very interesting clouds, but by time I got down to the pier, they had all totally blown away. :-(
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
Elizabeth ace
Nice sunset shot Rick!
December 9th, 2022  
Taffy ace
A beauty
December 9th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love the eerie quality to the bushes
December 9th, 2022  
