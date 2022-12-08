Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2756
Most All of the Clouds Blew Away!
When I left the house, the sky was covered with some very interesting clouds, but by time I got down to the pier, they had all totally blown away. :-(
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7920
photos
181
followers
54
following
755% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th December 2022 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Elizabeth
ace
Nice sunset shot Rick!
December 9th, 2022
Taffy
ace
A beauty
December 9th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love the eerie quality to the bushes
December 9th, 2022
