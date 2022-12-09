Previous
Sunset Under the Limb! by rickster549
Photo 2757

Sunset Under the Limb!

Another clear sunset tonight. Just a few clouds out there, but not enough to really make that much of a difference.
9th December 2022

Rick

@rickster549

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I'm always so surprised how much color you get with no clouds - guess my problem is all clouds :)
December 10th, 2022  
