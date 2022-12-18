Previous
Had a Colorful Sunset Toight! by rickster549
Had a Colorful Sunset Toight!

Had quite a bit of color tonight, but was hard to stand out down there as the temps dropped and it was very windy. Think it was in the mid 50's :-) but with that wind, felt like it must have been near freezing. :-)
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Rick

