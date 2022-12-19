Previous
Still, a Windy Sunset! by rickster549
Still, a Windy Sunset!

The wind was still blowing pretty hard as you can see from the waves out on the water. Not much cloud cover tonight either, so not a whole lot of color.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Rick

@rickster549
