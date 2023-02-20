Sign up
Photo 2830
It Lit Up Pretty Nice Tongiht!
Got a very colorful sunset tonight. Would have been even better if most of the clouds hadn't blown away. At least the tide is still low, so was able to get down on the beach area to get a few shots.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th February 2023 6:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Did it ever - Wow! Love the shine on the water
February 21st, 2023
