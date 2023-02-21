Sign up
Photo 2831
Had a Beautiful Sunset Tonight!
There's an APP that is used for sunset. Tonight's prediction was "poor". Think I might have to do away with that app, as it has really been wrong for the last couple of days.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2023 6:33pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Dawn
ace
A lovely sunset Rick
February 22nd, 2023
John M
ace
Gorgeous! The app in question doesn't happen to be Alpenglow?
February 22nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Have had the same problem lately with the app I check - missed some they called poor and turned out quite colorful and had some duds they thought were going to be great. Hard to guess it but this is sure pretty.
February 22nd, 2023
