Not as Exciting Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 2833

Not as Exciting Tonight!

Not quite as exciting as the past several days, but guess it still turned out pretty nice.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Rick

Peter Dulis ace
New view 😎
February 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely view.
February 24th, 2023  
Milanie ace
It most definitely did! The foreground is really good especially against black
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the foreground too, especially with the little boy running into the shot.
February 24th, 2023  
