One of the Last Shots Tonight! by rickster549
One of the Last Shots Tonight!

Not many clouds tonight, but did get a really nice glow after the sun went down. You probably should be able to see the two planets just left of center. Best on black if you have the time.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Great composition, colors
February 27th, 2023  
