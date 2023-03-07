Previous
One More Sunset From Up Above! by rickster549
Photo 2845

One More Sunset From Up Above!

Went up on the hill behind the pier again tonight. Was looking really good until the sun finally started on down. That last little bit out on the horizon, covered up a cloud, and the sun went behind it, and that was it.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
You have real pretty silhouettes in front of the sunset - kind of brings out all the color that's showing
March 8th, 2023  
