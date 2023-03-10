Sign up
Photo 2848
Well, Went Down and Thought the Sun Might Pop Through!
But it didn't. The clouds just kept moving on down and then pretty much covered up the red. Shortly after this, the lightning started rumbling, so it was time to leave.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th March 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
The dramatic, ominous clouds make for a super photo...well done.
March 11th, 2023
*lynn
ace
I like this ... wonderful stormy look ...you captured the clouds so well
March 11th, 2023
