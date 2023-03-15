Sign up
Photo 2853
Something You Don't See All The Time!
And I'm sure glad we don't. First time that these guys had showed up, and fortunately, they haven't come back. It was sort of entertaining to watch them actually ride the bicycles out there in the water.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Megan
ace
Whaaa? How are they riding on the water?? Shallow?
March 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
That definitely is different - a first time sight for me! Do love your sunset
March 16th, 2023
