Something You Don't See All The Time! by rickster549
Photo 2853

Something You Don't See All The Time!

And I'm sure glad we don't. First time that these guys had showed up, and fortunately, they haven't come back. It was sort of entertaining to watch them actually ride the bicycles out there in the water.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Rick

rickster549
Megan ace
Whaaa? How are they riding on the water?? Shallow?
March 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
That definitely is different - a first time sight for me! Do love your sunset
March 16th, 2023  
