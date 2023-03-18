Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2856
Tonight's Black And White Sunset!
Well, it wasn't totally black and white, but it was close enough that I just went ahead and made it a b&w. Very windy and rather cool out there on the pier, so didn't stay out very long.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8220
photos
184
followers
53
following
782% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2023 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Diana
ace
Great composition, the pier looks fabulous!
March 19th, 2023
