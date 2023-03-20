Previous
Got a Little Pink/Red Tonight! by rickster549
Got a Little Pink/Red Tonight!

The clouds lined up just right tonight. Actually missed the last bit of the sun going down, but was there for the best part. Have gotten a little behind on commenting, but will try to catch up asap.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Rick

Milanie ace
Those clouds give it a different look tonight. It is fantastic on black!
March 21st, 2023  
