Tonight's Sunset With an Audience! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset With an Audience!

Besides everyone on the pier, you'll see that pontoon boat just to the right of the pier. That would be nice to be out on that boat to watch the sunset. Although, it's not bad from the pier. :-)
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah the boat would be great. but just seeing this from any spot would make me happy
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
I'm always surprised that the pier isn't jammed with people all the time to enjoy these gorgeous sunsets. Another beauty.
March 28th, 2023  
