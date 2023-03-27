Sign up
Photo 2865
Tonight's Sunset With an Audience!
Besides everyone on the pier, you'll see that pontoon boat just to the right of the pier. That would be nice to be out on that boat to watch the sunset. Although, it's not bad from the pier. :-)
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
8247
photos
181
followers
53
following
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2863
2566
2864
2813
2567
2865
2814
2568
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th March 2023 7:39pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah the boat would be great. but just seeing this from any spot would make me happy
March 28th, 2023
Milanie
ace
I'm always surprised that the pier isn't jammed with people all the time to enjoy these gorgeous sunsets. Another beauty.
March 28th, 2023
