Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees! by rickster549
Photo 2869

Tonight's Sunset Through the Trees!

Had some pretty nice clouds out there on the horizon so was expecting a really colorful sunset. But guess what, it didn't happen. This was about as colorful as it got and after the sun got on down, still not much. Oh well!! You just never know.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
But it was still beautiful! You got a good angle for your shot
April 1st, 2023  
